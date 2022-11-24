JEDDAH — Schools and universities will be closed in Jeddah on Thursday due to expected weather conditions, officials announced.



Jeddah Education Directorate announced suspension of studies in all schools of Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais on Thursday on account of the expected rainy weather.



The Directorate said the decision was made to ensure students’ safety and was based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology.



Jeddah-based King Abdulaziz University and University of Jeddah have also taken the same measures.



King Abdulaziz University said that alternative dates for postponed exams will be announced later.



The Civil Defense advised all to exercise caution and steer clear from stagnant rainwater and valleys.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).