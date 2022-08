Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi met Japanese Ambassador Miyamoto Masayuki and discussed ways of strengthening partnership in the field of air transport, logistics and communications.The ambassador noted his interest in developing the Bahraini-Japanese relations and enhancing it to achieve common goals.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).