Proudly wearing the UAE flag on his sleeve, Sultan AlNeyadi is taking a giant leap for the Arab world. Today, he is making history as the first Arab astronaut to do a spacewalk.

This is a mission Sultan of Space had long prepared for, but more than anything, this is a big dream he had long hoped to turn into reality.

NASA control room.Spacewalk with NASA astronaut Steve Bowen and UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on April 28, 2023. Image courtesy NASA YouTube channel.

He will be floating in space for around six hours and 30 minutes as he finishes a task only astronauts — who had trained and worked hard for years — can do.

NASA astronaut Steve Bowen and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi are conducting a spacewalk on Friday, April 28, 2023, to continue upgrading the International Space Station’s power generation system. The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at about 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 UTC), and last about 6 hours and 30 minutes; it is part of a series to augment the station’s power channels with new International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs). Image courtesy NASA YouTube channel