Muscat – As official host country of ITB Berlin 2024, the world’s largest tourism trade fair, Oman will be organising the ‘Opening Ceremony’ for thousands of industry leaders at the venue – City Cube Berlin – and for millions of others online.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) is looking to appoint a company for the production of the ‘Opening Ceremony Show of Oman as an Official Host Country of ITB 2024’.

A tender has been issued in this regard with bid submission closing on August 8. In its tender document, MHT stated that this offers Oman a unique opportunity to showcase itself ‘as an exceptional tourist destination of the highest standards to an international audience’.

Spanning over a couple of hours, the ceremony on March 4 will feature time-limited speeches and stage performances.

‘It is expected to attract an audience of approximately 2,500 to 3,000 distinguished individuals, including tourism industry representatives, top experts, media professionals, journalists, politicians and influential opinion makers from around the globe,’ MHT stated.

The appointed company will be tasked to deliver ‘a definitive production’ of the ceremony.

It will model a concept of the performances according to the detailed scope of work and present it to MHT, and also conduct photo shoots in Oman for the show if required.

The company will have to cooperate with MB Capital Services GmbH to direct the show.

Earlier in April this year, H E Salim al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, signed a declaration of intent during an informal ceremony at ITB Berlin 2023 to be host nation of the 2024 edition.

“We are pleased that in 2024, Oman will be the host nation and we are committed to offer an impressive and lasting experience at the event covering all possible senses and expectations,” H E Mahrouqi said.

Following the agreement, David Ruetz, Senior Vice-President of Messe Berlin, said, “Oman has had a strong representation at ITB Berlin for many years and we are very impressed by the tourism attractions and diversity this travel destination has to offer.”

