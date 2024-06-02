Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demanded on Saturday that the Gaza offensive be pursued until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages held by the Palestinian militants are rescued, saying he would not stay in government otherwise.

In a post on X, Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said he also opposed any interim truce measures like a withdrawal of Israeli troops, return of Palestinians to northern Gaza or a large-scale release of security prisoners.

(Writing by Dan Williams)