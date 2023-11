CAIRO - Twenty-one Palestinians from one family were killed in Israeli strikes targeting Gaza overnight, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip said on Sunday.

"The victims belong to the family of Abu Hasira when the Israeli shelling targeted their house, full of women and children," the ministry said in a post on its Facebook page.

Reuters could not independently verify the account.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; writing by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Alexander Smith)