The Israeli military said on Sunday that it killed dozens of Palestinian militants and seized a large amount of weapons in fighting throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day.

Israel has been focusing its campaign in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where the military said troops engaged in battles backed by tanks and air support.

"Over the past day, dozens of terrorists were eliminated and large quantities of weapons were seized," the military said.

Israeli special forces were still operating in and around the Nasser hospital, it said.

