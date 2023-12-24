PHOTO
JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said on Sunday eight soldiers had been killed in the Gaza Strip, bringing to 154 its published combat losses since ground incursions began on Oct 20.
(Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by William Mallard)
