Israel voiced confidence on Thursday that the International Court of Justice would throw out South African allegations that the Gaza war amounts to genocide against Palestinians, which an Israeli government spokesperson described as without basis.

"We expect the ICJ to throw out these spurious and specious charges," the spokesperson, Eylon Levy, said in a briefing ahead of the court's scheduled convening on Friday to announce whether it will grant emergency measures against Israel.

