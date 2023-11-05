Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed Saturday that Israeli forces would "find and eliminate" Yayha Sinwar, the head of Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"We will find Sinwar and will eliminate him," Gallant told a news conference, as Israeli forces fought street battles with Hamas militants inside the Palestinian territory.

Soon after the war between Israel and Hamas erupted, Israel said that Sinwar was a "dead man walking," and that he and the leader of the group's armed wing, Mohammed Deif, were the army's top targets in the conflict.

Security sources outside Gaza say Sinwar and Deif are now holed up in a network of tunnels built to resist the ferocious bombardment Israel launched in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas which killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.