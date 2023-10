JERUSALEM - Israel is assuming a defensive posture on the Lebanese front in order to avoid overstretching its forces as it focuses on waging the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a briefing on Tuesday.

Hanegbi added that, "the day after Hamas", Israel would apply "the lessons learned" against Lebanon's Hezbollah militants. He said this would have operational aspects, but did not elaborate further.

(Writing by Dan Williams;)