Gaza - The Israeli occupation forces targeted the International Red Cross humanitarian aid convoy carrying lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities in Gaza City.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the occupation forces targeted a humanitarian convoy carrying medical and food aid to health facilities, including Al-Quds Hospital of the PRCS.

The PRCS appealed to international community and humanitarian institutions to take action against the targeting of humanitarian convoys, and to promptly deliver vital assistance and essential supplies to Gaza and the northern region.

Due to the severe shortage of fuel, the PRCS will be forced to shut down the electrical generators in Al-Quds Hospital after 9 am Wednesday, in addition to the surgical department and the oxygen generation station.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was deeply troubled that its humanitarian convoy in Gaza City came under fire in Gaza City.

In a statement, the ICRC said that the parties have their obligation under international humanitarian law to respect and protect humanitarian workers at all times.

A convoy of five trucks and two ICRC vehicles was carrying lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities when it was hit by fire, the statement said, adding that two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded.

Since the start of Israel's brutal aggression on Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the occupation war machine has attacked hospitals, healthcare centers and ambulances, and has continued to prevent access of fuel necessary to operate electrical generators.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).