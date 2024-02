Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, part of Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank Group, has announced initial price guidance for its %500 million sukuk maturing in February 202, according to an arranging bank document disclosed on Wednesday.

The initial price guidance has been placed around 125 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for the sukuk sale, the document said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Kim Coghill)