PHOTO
BEIJING - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit China from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, China's foreign ministry announced on Sunday.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit China from Tuesday to Thursday
PHOTO
BEIJING - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit China from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, China's foreign ministry announced on Sunday.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.