INVESTMENT in Bahrain’s talent is a key component of Bahrain’s economic growth, said Isa Bin Salman Education Charitable Trust board of trustees chairman and Tamkeen chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Speaking at a Tamkeen board meeting Shaikh Isa also highlighted the significance of strengthening Bahrain’s standing as a hub for skilled professionals, and aligning with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad. The Tamkeen chairman also stressed the role played by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, and his commitment to nurturing the nation’s workforce, which plays an indispensable role in furthering national progress.

During the meeting, the board of directors were presented with the accomplishments of Tamkeen’s programmes throughout the year, which were dedicated to the advancement of Bahraini talent across diverse professions and industries.

These initiatives helped streamline the integration of newcomers into the labour market by endorsing projects that enhance their training, align their skills with market needs, and help them emerge as the preferred choice for employment.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez presented the key milestones achieved during 2023, including the support of approximately 23,000 Bahrainis enrolled in individual development programmes, in which 92 per cent of employment support was directed to new market entrants which comprised of more than 12,000 Bahrainis.

Training was provided to approximately 10,700 Bahraini individuals, and over 5,100 institutions received support from Tamkeen this year to facilitate their business objectives, whether for business initiation or local or global expansion.

In terms of the new bundle of programmes recently launched, Tamkeen has approved more than 2,400 applications for employment and career development support for Bahrainis.

Tamkeen also recently launched an Apprenticeship Programme marking a significant milestone in its mission to create opportunities for Bahrainis. The initiative offers professional skills through direct on-the-job practical training and theoretical training delivered by educational and vocational institutes.

In a bid to boost awareness of Tamkeen’s new programs across customer segments, more than 300 sessions were conducted to highlight new programs benefits and details to increase employment and professional development, as well as enterprise support.

The Board was also briefed on prospective plans and strategies, aimed at propelling Tamkeen’s initiatives forward and helping it achieve the objectives of its 2024 strategy. The strategy for the forthcoming year focuses on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.