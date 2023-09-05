DOHA: The Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar HE Amr Kamal El-Din El Sherbini, on Monday morning.

During the meeting, they discussed various matters of mutual interest. They also reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in the security field of security and explored ways to strengthen and enhance it.

