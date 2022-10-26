Bahrain’s insurance industry has logged steady growth in the first half of this year with gross premiums rising to nearly $400 million.

Releasing data and analysis on the sector the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) said yesterday the gross premiums generated in the domestic market amounted to BD146.86m ($390m) in the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to BD143.62m in 2021, showing a growth rate of around 2.3 per cent, with general insurance business (including medical insurance business) contributing to 84pc of the gross premiums written for the same period of 2022.

Total gross premiums of the medical insurance have increased from BD45.68m in the six months ended June 30, 2021 to BD46.78m in the same period of 2022, showing an increase of around 2pc.

Medical insurance is the largest in terms of total gross premiums which represented around 32pc of the total gross premiums written in the period ended June 30, 2022.

The total gross premiums in motor insurance class increased by 5pc to BD36.06m in the first half of the year compared to BD34.48m in the same period of 2021.

Motor insurance is the second largest class of insurance in terms of gross premiums which represented around 25pc of the total premiums written in the period ended June 30, 2022.

Total gross contributions of takaful firms registered BD41.30m in the first six months compared to BD43.67m in the same period of 2021.

Gross contributions of takaful firms represent around 28pc of the total Bahrain gross premiums in the first half of the year.

In the six months ended June 30, 2022, Bahrain’s domestic insurance market comprised 21 locally incorporated firms and 10 overseas insurance firms (branches of foreign companies) carrying out insurance, reinsurance, takaful, retakaful and captives business in the kingdom.

Locally incorporated firms include 12 conventional insurance firms, five takaful firms, two reinsurance firms, one retakaful firm and one captive, while overseas insurance firms consists of nine conventional insurance firms and one reinsurance firm.

In addition, there are a substantial number of insurance brokers and insurance ancillary services.

“The insurance sector in Bahrain holds promise for growth, as demonstrated by the industry’s performance for the period ended 30 June 2022. This is due to the growth in medical insurance class that resulted from the public awareness about the importance of such class of insurance,” said CBB executive director of financial institutions supervision Abdul Rahman Al Baker.

“We expect the insurance sector to grow in the coming years, mainly due to the increase in the public awareness on the importance of the insurance products in general, as well as due to the soundness of regulatory and supervisory framework of the insurance sector in Bahrain,” added Mr Al Baker.

“The CBB’s directives to insurance companies regarding digital transformation in the insurance sector in general, and in particular in motor insurance and medical insurance, have contributed to the growth in these two sectors. Moreover, the CBB aims to a higher level of such digital services in this sector, in order to provide the best financial and insurance services with ease and convenience,” said Elham Taleb, director of insurance supervision at the CBB.

