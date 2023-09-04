Over the past months, Qatar Tourism has launched several campaigns and initiatives aimed at boosting Qatar’s tourism sector and raising global awareness of Qatar’s expanded hospitality offering.

Immediately after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar Tourism launched its ‘Feel More in Qatar’ global campaign which positions Qatar as the Middle East’s top choice for well-travelled tourists, focusing on families.

The brand platform saw seasonal iterations throughout 2023, with ‘Feel Winter in Qatar,’ ‘Feel Eid in Qatar’ and other campaigns targeting various worldwide audiences with travel offers and seasonal activities.

In addition, Qatar Tourism has delved into its business tourism segment, showcasing the country’s premium assets which include its national airline, award-winning airport, brand-new transportation system, and suite of conference venues at regional and international travel fairs.

Growing its track record of hosting major events and conferences, Qatar has so far this year held the 9th Annual Destination Planners Congress - the world’s biggest B2B event for destination weddings, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition - the only B2B and B2C event of its kind in the region, and the UFI MEA Regional Conference - the Middle East’s largest gathering of senior business event professionals, to name a few.

The growth in visitor numbers is also owing to heightened focus on Qatar’s cruise tourism. The country’s newly renovated port is strategically located in the heart of Doha, allowing visitors to make the most out of their short stay in the city.

In the 2022/23 cruise season (end of April close), Qatar Tourism welcomed international ships such as Costa Toscana, AIDAcosma, and Emerald Azzura for the very first time, while MSC Cruises & Costa Cruises offered 7-night itineraries around the Gulf, also for the first time.

In 2022, Qatar inaugurated the state-of-the-art Grand Cruise Terminal which features classic Arabian architecture and is conveniently situated near famous landmarks such as the National Museum of Qatar and Souq Waqif.

Since the start of the year, Qatar Tourism has presented an ongoing calendar of world-class events, from the Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup 2023 for kitesurfing enthusiasts to Disney-on-Ice for the littlest travelers.

More events are coming up in this year’s Arab Tourism Capital, with the Geneva International Motor Show - Qatar, Formula 1 and Expo 2023 slated for October, and which will be followed by the MotoGP in November.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

