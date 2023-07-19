Muscat – The Directorate General of Studies and Development under the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has announced the launch of the Unified Contracts Initiative, which is set to impact several sectors across Oman with the aim of boosting consumer rights and transparency in trade practices.

Launch of the initiative is planned in two stages. In the first stage, contracts will be drafted, reviewed and approved. Subsequently, the second stage involves applying these contracts to commercial entities and institutions. This two-tiered approach targets sectors such as aluminium workshops, commercial kitchens and sellers of electrical and electronic goods.

The central aim of this initiative is to promote awareness of unified contracts and the application process involved. Further, it strives to enhance the quality and accessibility of services offered to consumers and streamlining market procedures.

A noteworthy aspect of the initiative is the focus on educating consumers and suppliers about their rights, both during and after sales transactions. The goal is to bolster consumer security, counter commercial fraud and minimise harmful practices. By identifying consumer problems and providing solutions, the initiative plans to reduce complaints and issues encountered by consumers.

An integral part of the initiative is also to advance the quality of consumer awareness programmes facilitated by CPA. To ensure the programme’s efficacy, an annual review using verification indicators will monitor the initiative, allowing any challenge that might surface during its implementation to be addressed.

‘This initiative is predicted to enhance the business climate, especially in the retail and services sectors in Oman. This improvement is anticipated through the regulation and elimination of harmful practices,’ stated CPA.

By facilitating legislation and procedures supporting consumer and supplier rights, the initiative will enhance institutional awareness about CPA regulations and requirements, it further said. ‘This move is expected to deter potential violations by retailers and mall owners.’

Aligned with the Oman Vision 2040, the initiative draws inspiration from international, regional and Arab strategies based on the Consumer Protection Law.

