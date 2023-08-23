India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan will pay an official visit to Kuwait on Aug 23-24, 2023. This will be his second official visit as Minister of State for External Affairs to Kuwait. During the visit, the minister will hold high level discussions with Kuwaiti ministers and dignitaries.

He will also interact with various Indian community organisations and a wide cross section of members of community including from the fields of business, health, education and other professionals. India and Kuwait share historically warm and close bilateral ties and this visit is expected to further deepen the strong partnership between the two countries since India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India.

