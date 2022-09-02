A visiting Indian federal minister met a UAE-based expat community group and praised their role in giving fillip to bilateral relations.

Dr S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, interacted with members of the Indian People’s Forum (IPF) UAE, and offered them full support of the Narendra Modi government in their community-focused initiatives.

Following the meeting, IPF UAE president Jitendra Vaidya said the group felt more determined and committed to address the needs of the expat community.

“Minister Jaishanker had a one-hour-long interaction with us. We briefed him about the work done by the group especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, including distributing food packets among the affected and those in isolation, offering medical assistance to the needy, organising repatriation flights, supporting those who were rendered jobless, among others,” Vaidya told Khaleej Times.

Vaidya noted that the minister was keen on knowing about the welfare and well-being of the expat community, especially blue-collar workers.

“We briefed him about our role in supporting the Indian diaspora in the UAE. Recently our volunteers were on the ground helping people affected by floods in Fujairah and Sharjah. Under the guidance of the Indian Consulate, Dubai, we provided essential food items and clothes to hundreds of blue-collar workers too. The minister appreciated our efforts in supporting the needs of the working class. Anyone who wishes to be a volunteer with us can visit www.ipf-uae.org,” Vaidya said.

Last month, IPF celebrated the Indian Independence Day along with more than 300 blue-collar workers.

Consul General Dr Aman Puri hoisted the Indian tricolour during the event held as part of the Indian government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative to commemorate 75 years of independence.

In July, Vaidya and IPF volunteers received special praise from Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, for playing a key role in successfully hosting the biggest-ever yoga event in Abu Dhabi.

“The minister encouraged us to play a pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral relations and cultural bonding. He has left a lasting impression on us with his humble and positive approach. We are all more determined than before. We have also requested his support for realising our dream of NRI voting. He has assured us full support in all our endeavours,” Vaidya added.

Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to the UAE.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).