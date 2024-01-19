BAHRAIN and India are working closely to promote cricket and the ancient practice of yoga to cater to a growing number of enthusiasts, said a top Indian official.

Indian External Affairs Ministry’s Consular, Passport, Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs secretary Muktesh Pardeshi said the two countries continue to work closely in the two areas.

He was speaking to the GDN and journalists from Bahrain currently in India as part of a familiarisation trip.

“It is a great opportunity for all Indians in the GCC to watch their favourite game and to promote our league which has superstars. Our cricket board has been asked to co-ordinate with Bahrain officials to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches,” said Mr Pardeshi.

The UAE has been regularly hosting IPL matches, which are international cricket’s most lucrative event, and this has contributed to its GDP in terms of revenue earned and surge in tourism.

Reports last year also highlighted that Saudi Arabia is considering moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion in which Saudi would take a significant share.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah visited Bahrain last year and attended two BRAVE CF events at the invitation of Supreme Council for Youth and Sports first deputy chairman, General Sports Authority chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) president Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Mr Shah’s presence at BRAVE CF events showcased the growing collaboration between cricket and mixed martial arts, underscoring the interconnectedness of various sporting communities on the global stage.

In his meeting with Shaikh Khalid, the patron of the Bahrain Cricket Federation and under whose vision, Bahrain cricket has seen stratospheric growth, Mr Shah pledged his support to promoting Bahrain cricket on the international stage.

Talks also centred on building the infrastructure for cricket in Bahrain including a world-class cricket stadium

Meanwhile, another topic that was raised by Mr Pardeshi was promoting yoga among different age groups in Bahrain.

“Yoga has been one of the main sectors that attracts people from all over the world and is celebrated globally on June 21 every year as International Day of Yoga,” he added.

“The ministry co-ordinates with embassies and the Indian clubs or associations to promote yoga worldwide,” said Mr Pardeshi.

On relations with GCC countries, Mr Pardeshi said India continues to maintain robust relations with the six Gulf states.

“Our relations with the GCC countries have improved significantly during the last decade. The bloc hosts a large number of the Indian community as there are nine million people of Indian origin who live in the six nations including Bahrain,” he added.

The official also praised the contribution of Indians in the progress and economic growth of Bahrain.