THE importance of further building on the kingdom’s relations with its allies through bolstering and bridging partnerships that uphold security and development, in line with His Majesty King Hamad’s far-reaching visions, were highlighted yesterday.This came as His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met with Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani and several ministry officials and heads of Bahrain’s diplomatic and consular missions in commemoration of Diplomatic Day of Bahrain, at Gudaibiya Palace.He noted the influential and constructive role played by the kingdom’s diplomacy throughout its history in advancing Bahrain’s interests through its core values of peace, tolerance, dialogue, and coexistence as foundations for its international relations.He emphasised that Bahraini diplomacy is the nation’s bulwark in that it protects the nation and highlights its achievements and its cultural image in the regional and international arenas.

In this regard, he noted that the kingdom’s diplomacy is a valuable endeavour and national responsibility.He commended the ministry’s efforts in serving citizens abroad, promoting the kingdom’s sovereignty, and strengthening relations with its allies per the kingdom’s foreign policy and international laws, customs, and conventions.He extended his gratitude to the kingdom’s diplomatic professionals who continue to perform their national duties in line with international law and on par with the kingdom’s desired goals.He concluded by noting the kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening its diplomatic endeavours, which are based on global peacebuilding efforts.For their part, the minister and senior officials expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet with HRH Prince Salman and highlighted his unwavering commitment to supporting the ministry’s efforts to serve the kingdom and its citizens.

