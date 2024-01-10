The Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), in co-operation with the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat), yesterday launched the annual Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) 2022-2023 on its portals and mobile applications.

The study, which will be conducted and managed by Derasat’s Opinion Polls and Surveys Directorate, will cover a sampling of the Bahraini community to measure their level of customer satisfaction with government services provided through iGA’s electronic channels.

It will aim to gather the feedback of citizens, residents and business owners on digital content and government services provided via the national portal (bahrain.bh) and mobile apps available on the eGovernment Apps Store (bahrain.bh/apps).

iGA communications and marketing director Lulwa Sami said that the study showcases iGA’s commitment to enhancing the user experience and understanding their feedback on information, services, and digital applications offered through different channels.

“It supports the re-engineering of these services to improve the quality of government work, in line with the directives of Interior Minister and Information and Communication Technology Ministerial Committee chairman General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa,” she said.

Ms Sami highlighted the iGA’s continued focus on providing accessible channels for users to share their feedback, noting that this study is one of several approaches the iGA has adopted to achieve this goal. She also reaffirmed the community’s role as an integral partner in the journey of development and improvement.

“The upcoming study reinforces the community partnership and co-operation between the iGA and various academic and national organisations involved in such research, which is crucial for maintaining impartiality,” she added.

Derasat opinion polls and surveys director Fatema Al Doseri said that Derasat’s participation in the study underlines its role in supporting decision-makers with precise and up-to-date information.

“It offers statistical support for eService providers, in line with the major advancements that the kingdom is experiencing and its comprehensive digital transformation.”

The public is invited to participate in the study and share their opinions, suggestions and observations. This initiative highlights the significance of understanding customer opinions, aiding in the enhancement of content, services and mobile apps offered by the iGA.