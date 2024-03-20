His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday issued an edict appointing Yousef Duaij Mohammed Mahorfi as Director of Facilities Management Directorate at the General Sports Authority. Under the same edict, Mohammed Salman Maki Habib was appointed as Director of Legal Affairs and Licensing Directorate.

HRH Prince Salman issued another edict appointing Abdelilah Hameed Abdulredha Abdulaal as Director of the Social Assistance Directorate at the Social Development Ministry and Ibrahim Ahmed Al Fedhala as Director of the Social Welfare Directorate.

He issued a third edict transferring Yousef Abdullah Ahmed Bucheeri, Director of the Human and Financial Resources Directorate at the Institute of Public Administration, to be the Director of the Business Development Directorate. Mariam Fouad Abdulraheem Kamal has been appointed as Director of the Human and Financial Resources Directorate, while Ayman Yousef Hasan Salman takes over as Director of Learning and Development Directorate.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister issued Edict (13) of 2024, amending Article (1) of Edict (12) of 2019, on establishing the National Committee for Combating Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Aids), based on a proposal by the Health Minister.

Article I: The following shall be replaced with Article (I) of Edict (12) of 2019 on establishing the National Committee for Combating Aids:

The National Committee for Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Aids) shall be established and presided by the Health Minister, and comprises the following members:

1- Under-Secretary of the Health Ministry as Vice President

2- Assistant Under-Secretary of Public Health at the Health Ministry as member

3- Director of the Public Health Directorate as member

4- Director of the Health Promotion Directorate at the Health Ministry as member

5- Head of the Therapeutic Division at the Interior Ministry as member

6- Director of the Student Services Directorate at the Education Ministry as member

7- Head of Awareness and Guidance at the Labour Ministry as member

8- Director of the Family Guidance Directorate at the Social Development Ministry as member

9- Director of the Television Directorate at the Information Ministry as member

10- Director of the Youth Empowerment Department at the Youth Affairs Ministry as member

11- Consultant of Public Health at Health Ministry as member

12- Head of the Infection Control Unit at Government Hospitals as member

13- Chief of Diagnostic Department at the Royal Medical Services for the Hospitals of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) as member

14- Chief of Infection Prevention and Control at King Hamad University Hospital as member

15- Chairperson of the Pathology Department at the Arabian Gulf University as member

16- Infectious Diseases Consultant and Head of Infection Control at the Health Ministry as member and rapporteur

