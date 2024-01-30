Yemen's Houthis are ready for a "long-term confrontation" with the U.S. and Britain, commander of the Houthi forces Mohamed al-Atifi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"(...) We are prepared for a long-term confrontation with the forces of tyranny. The Americans, the British, and those who coordinated with them must realize the power of the sovereign Yemeni decision and that there is no debate or dispute over it," he said.

