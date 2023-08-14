Muscat – Revenues of three- to five-star hotels in Oman totalled RO110mn at the end of June 2023, up 32% over the corresponding period in 2022.

Statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) show that the total number of hotel guests grew 27.4% to 943,068 by the end of June 2023, compared to 740,050 during the corresponding period in 2022. Hotel occupancy registered a growth of 10.8%.

A total of 337,682 hotel guests were Omanis, while 72,849 were GCC citizens – up 28.7%, 250,151 were Europeans – up 46.3%, 29,899 were Americans – up 3.2%, 5,451 were citizens from African countries – up 41.3%, 141,007 guests were from Asia – up 54%, and 21,834 from Oceania – up 252.2%.

