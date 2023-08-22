Social media
Hot weather expected today in Qatar

Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes mainly northwesterly - northeasterly 5-15 KT

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 22, 2023
Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be hazy to misty at places becomes hot to very hot at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy to misty at places at times and some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first becomes mainly northwesterly - northeasterly 5-15 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly - northwesterly 3 -13 KT.
Visibility will be 4 - 9 km/ 3 km or less at first.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft. Offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
