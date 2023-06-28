According to the Meteorological Department, the weather conditions in the country during the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday are expected to be scorching hot during the day and remain hot throughout the night.

Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, the weather forecast observer at the department, stated that today (Wednesday) will be characterized by intense heat accompanied by light to moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally reaching speeds of 12 to 42 kilometers per hour. There is a possibility of dust in open areas, and the temperatures are anticipated to range between 46 and 48 degrees Celsius.

During the nighttime, the weather will still be hot, with light to moderate northwesterly winds. The expected minimum temperature will be around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Al-Qarawi further mentioned that Thursday will witness extremely high temperatures, with maximums ranging from 47 to 49 degrees Celsius. The nighttime conditions will continue to be hot, with expected minimum temperatures between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).