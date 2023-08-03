Hamad International Airport (HIA) is elevating its passenger airport experience with the introduction of innovative digital wayfinding.

QR Codes are leveraged to provide easy-to-use wayfinding solutions through different digital touchpoints conveniently located across the airport’s expansive terminal. Whether trying to navigate from ORCHARD to LampBear, wanting to try one of the many dining or retail experiences at the airport or finding a departure gate, passengers will experience frictionless wayfinding.

The QR Codes are available across the airport through Flight Information Display Screens, Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks and other key touchpoints to further assist passengers with their wayfinding requirements.

The new digital solution is compatible with all mobile devices and passengers can seamlessly connect to Hamad International Airport’s next generation Wi-Fi to use this service.

Commenting on this new digital service, Suhail Kadri, senior vice-president of Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport, said: “We are constantly reviewing and evaluating our multiple digital touchpoints for passengers to ensure we meet their requirements. By investing and utilising the latest innovative technological solutions and listening to global passenger requirements at our airport, we will continue to set and exceed industry standards.”

Digital Concierges located at ORCHARD include information about retail and F&B offering, flight information, relaxation and rejuvenation options and attractions at the airport. Travellers can scan the QR code to navigate to their chosen point of interest on their mobile.

The airport has also introduced the Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks which are located at the North Plaza of the airport and around the iconic LampBear to further enhance passenger experience.

As part of the airport’s digital transformation strategy, Hamad International Airport is constantly investing in the latest technology and innovative solutions that will optimise operations and provide a seamless and enhanced airport journey for passengers. Since the airport started its operations in 2014, it has remained steadfast towards introducing and creating an unparalleled airport experience for travellers and commercial partners.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

