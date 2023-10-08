The armed group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket and artillery attack on the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms on Sunday, saying it was "in solidarity" with the Palestinian people.

The group said in a written statement that the attack targeted three posts including a "radar site" in the Shebaa Farms, a slice of land occupied by Israel since 1967 that Lebanon has claimed as its own.

Israel responded on Sunday with artillery fire on southern Lebanon.

