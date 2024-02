Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah vowed Friday that Israel will pay "with blood" for civilians killed this week in Lebanon, warning his group has missiles that can reach Israel's far south.

"The enemy will pay with blood" for every woman and child killed by cross-border fire in Lebanon, Nasrallah said in a televised address, adding that his Iran-backed movement has "precision-guided missiles that can reach... Eilat" resort, on Israel's Red Sea coast.