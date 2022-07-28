Non-essential employees working in areas affected by rains and floods in the UAE will be allowed to work remotely on Thursday and Friday, it was announced on Wednesday.

The UAE Cabinet directed all federal departments to make the necessary arrangements, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) issued the same notice to private sector establishments as well.

For essential employees, the Ministry stressed that the period of time workers spend travelling between their homes and workplaces must be calculated within normal working hours. This is in consideration of the interest of all parties... in such "exceptional emergency cases", it said.

The decision comes as the country witnessed heavy rains across the Emirates, with Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah being especially affected.

It excludes all federal authorities concerned with civil defense, police and security agencies that deal with disasters, crises and emergencies, in addition to those concerned with community support, which deal with reports of damage to farms and property of citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the mobilisation of emergency and rescue teams in Dubai to support rescue operations in Fujairah and the eastern regions of the country that were hit by heavy rain today.