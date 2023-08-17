The health sector created the maximum jobs in the first half of this year, Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan has said.

He said in a statement yesterday that 911 job-seekers were hired in health and medical establishments between January and June.

The minister attributed the achievement to the efforts made by the government to boost health investments in a fast-growing sector.

The growth of economic, industrial and trade sectors are the driving engine to creating jobs in the private sector, he said.

Mr Humaidan highlighted that the 2023-2026 National Labour Market Plan aimed to achieve sustainable growth, enhance Bahrain’s standing and support business attractiveness.

He stressed the importance of the government’s initiatives which allowed the employment of Bahraini doctors, in addition to supporting new practitioners and dentists’ wages for three years and increasing the cap on their salaries to a BD800-1000 range.

The minister indicated that the initiative contributed to providing incentives to private hospitals and medical centres, which achieved a Bahrainisation rate of 25 per cent.

The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) supported salaries exceeding BD600 by BD200 for a year, in addition to offering a programme to train private sector doctors in the government sector while continuing to work in the private sector.

