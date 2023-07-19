H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited the 19th Liwa Date Festival, reaffirming the UAE leadership’s support for the event, which is one of the most important heritage festivals that contribute to preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage.

His Highness met festival participants and toured several government and private pavilions showcasing the latest developments and modern technologies used in the cultivation of palm trees, vegetables, fruits and other foodstuffs.

The festival is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court from 17th to 30th July 2023 at Liwa City in Al Dhafra Region.

Organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee, the event reflects the significance of palm trees to UAE cultural heritage.