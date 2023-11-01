Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said a second Israeli bombing raid in two days had killed and wounded "dozens" Wednesday at the territory's biggest refugee camp, Jabalia.

It said there were "dozens of martyrs and injured in a bombing by the occupation planes", a day after Israel acknowledged the first strikes, saying they targeted a top Hamas commander.

Images obtained by AFP showed major damage and rescuers said "whole families" were killed Wednesday, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed.