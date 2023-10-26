Hamas's armed wing said Thursday that "almost 50" Israeli hostages held by its militants in the Gaza Strip have been killed since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian territory.

"(Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50," the group said in a statement issued on its Telegram channel.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the claim. Israel launched a massive air and artillery bombardment of Gaza after Hamas carried out a brutal attack on Israel on October 7.