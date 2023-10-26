PHOTO
Hamas's armed wing said Thursday that "almost 50" Israeli hostages held by its militants in the Gaza Strip have been killed since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian territory.
"(Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50," the group said in a statement issued on its Telegram channel.
AFP was not immediately able to verify the claim. Israel launched a massive air and artillery bombardment of Gaza after Hamas carried out a brutal attack on Israel on October 7.