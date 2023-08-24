Social media
AVIATION

Hamad International Airport ready to receive residents arriving from summer break

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 24, 2023
QATARAVIATION
PHOTO
With the summer vacation coming to an end and students preparing for their return to school, Hamad International Airport (HIA) has implemented several procedures to welcome arriving citizens and residents.
HIA has advised passengers who are eligible to use the e-gates at the arrival immigration hall. Checked-in luggage that are oversized or of irregular shape will arrive at separate dedicated baggage reclaim belts.
It is also advisable to securely pack fragile items in hard-shell case bags and check the bag tag to verify ownership before reclaiming the bags. HIA offers passengers a wide variety of ground transport options that seamlessly connect the airport and the city. The bus pavilion and taxi pavilion are located on either side of the arrival hall.
Passengers are advised to use taxis from the taxi pavilion as these authorised taxis are subject to high-quality and performance standards and a robust lost-and-found policy.
The metro station is a short indoor walking distance from the airport terminal and train operates every three minutes, connecting the airport to popular spots around the city.
The short-term car park can be utilised for smooth passenger pick-up from the terminal. Car rental and limousine services are all conveniently located close to the arrival hall.
Passengers who avail of the valet service will be able to pick up their vehicles at the departure’s curbside, upon their arrival.
HIA also said airport staff will be available to assist passengers round the clock.
