Hamad International Airport expands China connectivity with Xiamen Airlines

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 2, 2023
Under the partnership of Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport has announced that Chinese airline Xiamen Airlines recently commenced new operations to HIA from Beijing and Xiamen, China.
Operating on two routes, the first route commenced on October 20 with daily flights from Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) to Doha’s Hamad International Airport. The aircraft is a Boeing 787-9, with a total of 287 seats.
The second route has commenced on October 31 with two flights per week from Xiamen to Doha’s Hamad International Airport. The aircraft in operation is the Boeing 787-9 with 287 seats.
Based in Xiamen, China, Xiamen Airlines was founded in 1984 and is the first airline in China to operate independently as an enterprise. The airline operates nearly 400 domestic and international routes from Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Fuzhou Changle International Airport and Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport – with 3,500-4,000 flights per week carrying nearly 40 million passengers per year.
The recent relaxation of travel restrictions by the Chinese government, including the lifting of the ban on Chinese group travellers for over 70 countries in August 2023 is expected to boost the return of outbound Chinese tourists – which reached 155mn in 2019.
Xiamen Airlines' new operations from Beijing Daxing International Airport and Xiamen to Hamad International Airport will play a vital role in accommodating the anticipated increase in traffic and further solidify the airport’s position as a preferred hub for Chinese tourists, supported by its extensive global network.
The airport’s recent partnerships continue to highlight Qatar's commitment to enhancing its tourism offerings in alignment with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 – showcasing the importance of Hamad International Airport's innovative air service development strategy, which has proven instrumental in facilitating numerous airlines' seamless establishment of routes to and from the airport.
