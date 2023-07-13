Social media
GWC raises foreign investor ownership limit to 100% in Qatar

This “milestone” development was achieved after receiving the approval of the Council of Ministers session, which was held in May

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 13, 2023
GWC has announced that it is one of the first companies in Qatar to increase the foreign investor ownership percentage in its capital to 100%.
This “milestone” development was achieved after receiving the approval of the Council of Ministers session, which was held in May.
GWC CFO Hicham Nedjari said, “It gives us an immense sense of pride to be one of the first companies in the country to extend the ceiling of foreign ownership to 100%. In keeping up with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and promoting economic development and diversification, we believe this advancement is a recognition of the integral role foreign investors’ play in Qatar’s economy.”
The decision to amend was approved by the Extraordinary General Assembly and the amended system was issued and published in the Official Gazette.
The company will be disclosing their half-yearly financial results on July 25, for the period ending on June 30 this year.
