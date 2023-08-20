A Gulf national has reportedly fallen from the sixth floor of his hotel in the early hours of Wednesday.

The tourist was jumping from balcony to balcony when he fell, several media reports have stated. He fell and hit the balconies below before falling onto a marble table.

The Gulf national was then rushed to the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries.

Pictures and videos of the incident have been going viral on social media.

French authorities are currently investigating the matter.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).