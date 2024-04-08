DUBAI - Qatar National Bank's (QNB) net profit rose 7% in the first quarter, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets said in a statement on Monday.

QNB's net profit for the quarter was 4.1 billion Qatari riyals ($1.12 billion), up from 3.9 billion riyals a year earlier and in line with analysts' forecasts, LSEG data showed.

Gulf banks have been benefiting from higher interest rates in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's moves to raise borrowing costs to combat inflation.

QNB's net interest income - the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits - increased by around 12% to 8.08 billion riyals.

Operating income rose 11% to 10.4 billion, as the bank said it had maintained growth "across a range of revenue sources".

The lender had total assets of 1.237 trillion riyals as of the end of March, up 5% year-on-year and mainly driven by growth in loans and advances. ($1 = 3.6465 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)