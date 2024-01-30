His Majesty King Hamad has commended strong Bahraini-Turkish relations and co-operation. The King made the remark as he received Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Professor Numan Kurtulmuş.He welcomed Prof Kurtulmuş and relayed his greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and wishes to the people of Türkiye for continued prosperity.He highlighted the significance of such visits which, he said, reflect mutual keenness to enhance co-operation between the legislative authorities in both countries.

The King expressed his appreciation for President Erdogan’s efforts and keenness to further consolidate bilateral relations and co-operation with Bahrain.Prof Kurtulmuş conveyed greetings and appreciation from President Erdogan to His Majesty, and wished Bahrain and its people further prosperity and progress.He commended His Majesty’s role in supporting the development of Bahraini-Turkish relations across various domains.

