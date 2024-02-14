MPs unanimously approved yesterday an urgent proposal to increase government monitoring on wage payments made by companies and businesses in Bahrain.

The five MPs behind the proposal claim that some private sector employers were inconsistent in paying dues to their workforce.Also approved unanimously yesterday was a proposal to introduce a mechanism in which employers do not incur charges for any changes to their status or that of employees in the Social Insurance Organisation (SIO) database.Parliament also approved a move to insist that Interior Ministry and Public Prosecution personnel attend advanced training to help them better handle the complexities of domestic violence cases.

The majority with the exception of legislative and legal affairs committee chairman Mohsin Al Asbool voted in favour of a proposal to allow beneficiaries of social homes from the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry to choose their desired properties and locations from available stock.The ministry said it currently distributes homes through an electronic draw without any human intervention to ensure fairness and avoid complaints, as all beneficiaries witness the process.

MPs unanimously approved a proposal to turn an empty plot in Hejayat into a walkway and multi-purpose sports court.The Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry backed the plan, but added that the land came under the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry, which may have other uses for it. The proposal by five MPs, spearheaded by area MP Mohammed Al Marafi, say 2,500 people living in Block 939 would benefit from the facility.The Cabinet will review all the suggestions.

The MPs also unanimously voted in favour of two urgent proposals to issue statements on the 23rd anniversary of the National Action Charter and Israeli conduct in the Gaza city of Rafah. They deputised Acting Speaker Abdulnabi Salman to issue it on their behalf.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).