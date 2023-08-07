BAHRAIN has achieved considerable success in adapting to global volatile trends, investing in renewable energies, fast-tracking digital transformation and reinforcing financial sustainability to overcome potential challenges, a government minister has said.

Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif also said the country had succeeded in mitigating the repercussions of Covid-19 pandemic thanks to synergy between the government and society.

Bahrain’s successful efforts to overcome the challenges resulting from the pandemic were acclaimed by the World Health Organisation, she added.

She was speaking yesterday as she updated editors-in-chief of local newspapers on Bahrain’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the progress made towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She praised the efforts by the editors-in-chief and the national Press in highlighting Bahrain’s efforts and successes in this field.

Ms Al Khulaif was among a high-level Bahraini delegation which outlined the VNR during a UN High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, held under the theme ‘Accelerating the Recovery from the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) and the Full Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels’.

The presentation was made at the UN headquarters in New York in July with the support of the Economic and Social Council at the UN.

She noted Bahrain’s development since the first VNR was presented in 2018. The 2023 VNR highlighted Bahrain’s efforts to mitigate the pandemic pitfalls by launching an economic recovery plan in late 2021 that aimed at spurring growth.

The 2023-2026 Government Action Plan, under the slogan ‘From Recovery to Sustainable Development’, was further reinforced with the launch of the economic recovery scheme, the commitment to bring carbon emissions to net zero by 2060, in addition to the digital transformation strategy.