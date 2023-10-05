There is a recent shift in government discussions, countering the prevailing momentum towards abolishing the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport and its draft law, No. 115 of 2014, regarding its establishment, reports Al-Rai daily.

Sources have indicated that a thorough government study has revealed exceptional advantages in the PART law that necessitated its preservation.

The sources emphasize the importance of crafting an appropriate structure for its operations that aligns with the anticipated responsibilities.

The sources elaborated saying the Authority law is comprehensive, encompassing all kinds of roads — sea, land, various traditional types, metro, and railways.

This inclusivity grants the Authority a unique significance that warrants its retention, rather than sidelining it in favor of potentially newly established bodies.

They emphasize that the current Roads Authority law facilitates the government in executing future road expansions as per their plans, operating under a well-established legal framework.

Cancelling PART would entail starting anew legally, consuming additional time. This could be averted by reviving the Authority with a renewed operational model and enhanced capabilities to fulfill its intended objectives.

It’s noteworthy that in July, the Parliamentary Public Utilities Committee unanimously rejected the abolition of PART. The government, aiming to reduce expenses and streamline jurisdictions, had submitted a draft law to the National Assembly to abolish the law establishing the Authority.

