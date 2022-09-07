Thousands of legislators and officials from across the world will converge on Bahrain as it hosts the biggest-ever international parliamentary gathering for the first time next year.

The 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is set to be held at the new Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sakhir, in March.

The official agreement to host the event was signed yesterday between IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong and National Assembly and Parliament Speaker Fouzia Zainal, in the presence of Shura Council chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh and senior legislators at the National Assembly Complex, Gudaibiya.

“The event is an opportunity for Bahrain to continue being under the spotlight on a global stage,” said Mr Chungong.

“The kingdom is a symbol of peaceful coexistence and tolerance between communities and it will also be an opportunity for the global parliamentary community and other stakeholders to come to Bahrain and see for themselves the progress that has been made” in various sectors, he added.

Mr Chungong congratulated Bahrain for its active participation in the IPU.

“Today, we celebrate the fruits of this co-operation and hope this is just a starting point to boost our relations with Bahrain as it continues to be a model for other countries,” he said.

According to him, the event primarily aims to promote peaceful coexistence and combat intolerance.

“When we see the crisis the world is experiencing today, we can only say the choice of this theme is appropriate,” said Mr Chungong.

“We will also discuss steps to ensure gender equality and bring young people and marginalised groups to the forefront of development.

“All of us belong to one society and we have to ensure that we contribute to and benefit from that society.”

Democracy, disarmament and human rights will be amongst other key issues that will be discussed.

“We want this to be a record assembly in terms of participation besides enriching the substance of discussions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ms Zainal said Bahrain would be hosting the biggest IPU assembly ever with 2,000 parliamentarians and organisational heads from 178 countries expected to take part.

“It is an opportunity to showcase our life to visiting delegations and we are ready with strong capabilities, infrastructure and establishments to host the event,” she said.

“The leadership has given us full backing and all IPU requirements will be met.”

Mr Al Saleh, who has been the chairman of the upper house of the National Assembly since 2006, said the IPU Assembly will put Bahrain on the global map and lend it a bigger voice.

The event will be held over five days.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).