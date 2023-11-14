GFH Financial Group yesterday announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year ended September 30, 2023.

The group reported net profit of $24.31 million for the third quarter of the year, up 1.04pc compared with $24.06m for the third quarter of 2022 reflecting steady progress.

Investment banking income was one of the main contributors towards the profitability of the group during this quarter.

Earnings per share for the third quarter was 0.71 cents compared to 0.73 cents for the comparative quarter of 2022.

Total income for the third quarter of 2023 was $87.53m compared to $65.90m for the third quarter of 2022, a rise of 32.82pc.

Consolidated net profit for the third quarter was $23.86m compared with $26.1m in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 8.58pc.

Total expenses for the third quarter were $63.68m compared to $39.80m in the comparative quarter of 2022, an increase of 60pc.

Net profit increased by 19.14pc to $78.92m for the first nine months of 2023 compared with $66.24m in the first nine months of 2022 in line with solid contributions from all business lines.

Earnings per share for the period was 2.26 cents compared to 1.91 cents for the first nine months of 2022.

Total income for the first nine months of 2023 was $261.29m versus $188.03m for the 2022 period, an increase of 38.96pc.

Consolidated net profit for the nine-month period increased by 13.39pc to $81.05m compared with $71.48m in the first nine months of 2022.

Total expenses for the period were $180.24m up 54.63pc from $116.56m for the first nine months of 2022.

Total equity was $994.17m at September 30, 2023 down 0.24pc from $996.60m at December 31, 2022.

Total assets of the group increased by 7.99pc reaching $10.54 billion as of September 30, 2023 compared with $9.76bn at December 31, 2022.

Group Highlights for Q3 and 9M 2023:

– Group continued to effectively implement its strategy delivering strong financial performance and results for the third quarter (Q3 2023) and first nine months of the year ended September 30, 2023 (9M 2023).

– Delivered double-digit growth in income and profitability for the first nine months of the year compared with 2022, with results supported by contributions from the Group’s core business lines – Investment Management, Commercial Banking and Treasury and Proprietary Investments.

– Generated $75.75m of income from investment banking activities during Q3 2023 and closed three new transactions – the US Opportunistic Fund, Saudi Food Logistics Fund and US Student Housing Fund.

– Positive contributions from the froup’s subsidiaries and associates.

– During the third quarter, Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI) undertook a ratings review resulting in the affirmation of GFH’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) at ‘BB-’ and ‘B’, respectively. According to CI, the ratings were underpinned by GFH’s sound liquidity and low refinancing risk, as well as geographical diversification of assets and business lines.