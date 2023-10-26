BERLIN - The leaders of Germany and the United Arab Emirates discussed Israel and the Gaza Strip in a phone call on Wednesday, the German government spokesperson said, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressing both Israel's right to self defence and the need for humanitarian care for people in Gaza.

"Chancellor Scholz emphasised that every life is equally valuable and that Germany will continue to push for the protection of civilians, for continuous humanitarian access and humanitarian provision for people in the Gaza Strip," the spokesperson said.

Both Scholz and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed they would work to prevent the conflict from spreading and to find a political solution.

