German economic delegation visit seen to enhance Qatar-Germany ties, says envoy

An economic delegation from German recently visited Doha to explore investment opportunities and enhance economic co-operation in the private and governmental sectors.Within the framework of enhancing economic co-operation between Qatar and Germany and exploring investment horizons in various fields of industry and trade, the German Association for SMEs office in Doha organised an economic delegation consisting of 16 prominent company presidents and CEOs representing leading German companies specialised in various sectors, such as agricultural technology, insurtech, logistics, renewable energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and Artificial Intelligence.The delegation, which was led by Gordon Pelz, vice-chairman and board member of the German Association of SMEs, explored investment and commercial co-operation opportunities with Qatar’s public and private sectors through meetings with officials in the Qatari government and visits to major economic centres, such as the Qatar Financial Centre, Qatar Chamber, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Invest Qatar, and several other private entities.German ambassador Lothar Freischlader stressed the importance of the visit in strengthening economic co-operation between the two countries and expanding the horizons of investment and trade exchange.Freischlader said German SMEs are predestined to take advantage of a highly technology-friendly environment in Qatar to produce modern and effective solutions in all relevant branches of business. The delegation's presence in Qatar underlined the internationally renowned capacities of German SMEs in these areas of entrepreneurship, he said.Pelz pointed out the importance of the visit in providing a platform for German businesses to gain a deep understanding of the Qatari market and the available opportunities.Jeroen Nijland, director of Investor Relations, Invest Qatar, said: “We warmly welcome the visit of the German Association for SMEs delegation as they embark on exploring investment prospects and fostering economic collaboration in Qatar. Together, we aim to cultivate fresh pathways for German SMEs to immerse themselves in Qatar’s dynamic business environment, fostering connections and empowering them to realise their business expansion aspirations within Qatar and the broader region.”Christian Schwippert, managing director of the German Association for SMEs GCC, noted the strong welcome from the Qatari government and private side, adding that the delegation held many conversations and expressed the possibility of joint co-operation. He also expressed gratitude for the partnership and support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Invest Qatar, as well as the Qatari Embassy in Berlin for their active support.